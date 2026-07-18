LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has introduced a strict new policy for inspecting private school buildings, replacing the previous evaluation process, ARY News reported.

Following the tragic roof-collapse incidents at tuition centers in Lahore’s Kahna and Baghbanpura areas, the provincial government has tightened structural safety regulations for all private educational institutions.

Under the new policy, it is now mandatory for private schools and tuition centers to obtain a building fitness certificate. This certificate must be issued by a registered civil engineer or an engineering firm affiliated with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

The Punjab School Education Department has formally issued a notification to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Education, directing them to implement these orders without exception.

The government notification clarifies that the registration of private schools and tuition centers will not be processed or completed without a valid building fitness certificate.

Schools

Furthermore, the government emphasized that all private educational institutions must fulfill every legal and safety requirement regarding their infrastructure to ensure student protection at all costs.

Read More: Lahore tuition centre roof collapse: Rescue operation concludes, 14 children dead

This government initiative aims to secure private educational buildings and prevent future tragedies like those in Kahna and Baghbanpura.