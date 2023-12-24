24.9 C
Punjab ‘faces’ gas shortage

LAHORE: Most Punjab areas including Lahore are facing gas shortage after a drop in mercury, ARY News reported, quoting Sui Northern Gas Company sources. 

Sources within Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC), residents in the majority of Punjab areas including Lahore are facing gas shortage at the three fixed times (breakfast, lunch and dinner) due to an increased gap in demand and supply after an increase in coldness.

The demand for gas is 2100 million cubic feet, while the supply is about 1200 million cubit feet.

Earlier this week, Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) added fix charges to the November bills of the consumers after approval from the caretaker government.

According to officials, protected consumers using 0.9 hectometer gas will pay Rs400 as fixed monthly charges, while non-protected users consuming up to 1.5 hecta meters will be charged an additional Rs1,000 in their bills.

Officials say consumers whose usage of gas is ZERO will also pay Rs400/monthly fixed charges.

