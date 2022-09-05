Punjab faces wheat shortage after devastating floods

LAHORE: Wheat and flour crises have hit Punjab province after flash floods triggered by heavy downpours damaged the crops in the country, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, flash floods have damaged 0.3 million tonnes of wheat in Rajanpur and Fazilpur districts of Punjab province.

Sources told ARY News that the Punjab food department has requested the federal government to allow import of one million tonnes of wheat as the province was witnessing a wheat shortage.

Sources further said that Punjab’s wheat quota was 16,700 tonnes per day. However, they added, the requirement has increased to 25,000 tonnes.

Read More: Floods: Vegetable prices skyrocket as Balochistan faces shortage

“The province could face famine in December if the government didn’t allow to import wheat,” sources claimed, adding that the price of a 20-kilogram bag of flour has reached Rs890.

Meanwhile, Asim Raza – Chairman Flour Mills Association – warned of famine if such situation persists. He pointed out that Punjab was witnessing a wheat shortage, demanding the federal government to immediately increase the wheat quota for the province.

Read More: Jaffarabad: Thousands of wheat bags damaged in rain

Earlier in August, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) claimed that the flash floods triggered by heavy rains have damaged wheat worth billions of rupees across the country.

According to details, the PASSCO revealed the statistics during the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security, held under the chairmanship of Rao Muhammad Ajmal.

Comments