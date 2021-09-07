Punjab factory workers given deadline to get vaccinated against Covid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set September 31 deadline for all factory workers to get themselves inoculated against coronavirus, ARY News reported.

This was announced by the Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi.

No one would be allowed to work in factories, warehouses and industries after September 31, he announced in a statement.

Moreover, a circulation was also forwarded to owners of all factories asking them to get their employees vaccinated by September 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Sept 3 imposed a set of new restrictions in 15 major cities of the province witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The curbs were imposed till September 12 to stem the spread of the viral disease, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Following are the restrictions outlined in the notification: