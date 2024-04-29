Punjab farmers move LHC against govt’s refusal to buy wheat

LAHORE: Punjab farmers on Monday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against the provincial government’s refusal to buy wheat from the farmers, ARY News reported.

As per details, a petition was filed by Farhat Manzoor Chandio in Lahore High Court challenging the Punjab government’s refusal to purchase wheat from farmers.

The petitioner stated that the government is bound to buy wheat from farmers at the official price and they had announced a policy to purchase wheat from farmers at Rs 3,900 per maund, but it has not implemented it.

The Punjab government was supposed to start buying wheat from farmers from April 22, but no development so far on the wheat purchase, leaving farmers vulnerable to selling their crops at lower prices due to rains.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the government to purchase wheat from farmers and take action against the mafia.

Yesterday, sources within the Food Department revealed that the government of Punjab has not made a decision on wheat procurement yet.

On the other hand, farmer leader Sultan Javed said that the deadline for the decision is Monday (today), and an announcement about the future course of action will also be announced, sources said.

He welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz’s decision to increase the target of wheat procurement. “We hope the Punjab government will also make a similar announcement soon,” Sultan Javed added.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took strict action on the complaints of farmers and directed the federal government to immediately purchase wheat from farmers.

PM Shehbaz also increased the target of wheat procurement from 1.4 million metric tons to 1.8 million metric tons, the statement released by PM Office said.

Prime Minister’s decision is expected to benefit thousands of farmers across the country and provide them with a stable income, the statement added.