Punjab forms tribunal to investigate Islamia university scandal

LAHORE: In a recent development, the Governor of Punjab has taken swift action by establishing a one-member tribunal to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter of the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The governor of Punjab issued a notification stating that the newly constituted tribunal will be operated under Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, a seasoned legal expert known for his commitment to upholding justice.

A formal notification regarding the formation of the tribunal has been issued, signaling the commencement of a thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegations of abuse and drug misuse within the university.

READ: Judicial probe into Islamia University Bahawalpur videos scandal announced

The tribunal’s mandate is to meticulously investigate these troubling incidents that have raised serious questions about the safety and well-being of students at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The authorities have made it clear that action will be taken against any individuals found guilty of perpetrating abuse or participating in drug-related activities within the university.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur Scandal

The scandal of over 5000 obscene videos in Islamia University has shocked Bahawalpur.

According to sources, the police are trying to suppress the video scandal whereas the report has been presented to the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Three officers including the university’s director of finance Dr Abuzar, Chief Security Officer Syed Ejaz Shah, and the transport officer Altaf however the university administration termed the arrest of three officers a conspiracy against the university.

The report which was sent to the caretaker chief minister revealed that hundreds of student videos and eight grams of Ice drug were recovered from Ejaz Shah’s possession.

On the other side, DPO Abbas Shah challenged the Islamia University allegations. He said that it was revealed that 113 drug-addict students are in the university and there is prejudice against any institute.