Punjab: Girl raped by dacoits in front of her father

PATTOKI: In a brutal act, a 15-year-old girl was raped in front of her father in Punjab’s Pattoki on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Zahoor Ahmed, father of the rape-victim girl told police that he was returning home from a marriage ceremony with his daughter and a five-year-old son when they were stopped at the Pattoki-Chunian Bypass by dacoits.

He claimed that the dacoits led him to the fields, tied him with a rope, and then raped his daughter right in front of his eyes. “Later, when they saw some bystanders, they panicked and fled, leaving their motorcycle behind,” he explained.

After learning about the incident, Saddar police officers arrived on the scene and transported the man, his daughter, and his son to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, where the girl’s medical test revealed that she had been raped.

Read more: Faisalabad: Two women ‘gang-raped’ by seven men at govt office

Later, the police filed a case against unidentified individuals under the robbery and rape sections.

Meanwhile, the Punjab IG has taken notice of the matter and summoned a detailed report from RPO Sheikhupura and directed him for the immediate arrest of the culprits. Punjab’s top cop has also directed the DPO to remain in touch with the family of the affected girl.

Comments