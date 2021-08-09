Punjab government notifies changes in lockdown

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday has notified changes in the lockdown imposed from August 3 amid the persistent increase in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

According to the amended notification issued by the provincial health department, the lockdown will remain enforced in selected areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. Indoor weddings are completely banned in the said district from August 9 (today) until August 31.

However, outdoor wedding ceremonies are allowed with maximum 300 people in attendance till 10 pm. All religious, cultural and other indoor ceremonies are banned in the aforesaid areas due to the coronavirus surge.

The district administration and police have been asked to ensure the implementation of the COVID-19 related SOPs.

Last week, the Punjab government had decided to close shrines in four districts due to a rise in the coronavirus cases.

After witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government decided to close shrines in four districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

A notification was issued by the provincial government which stated the closure of shrines till August 31.

On August 2, Punjab health authorities had issued threat alert to all government hospitals over the fourth wave of coronavirus in the province.