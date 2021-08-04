Punjab govt decides to close shrines in four districts

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to close shrines in four districts due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government has decided to close shrines in four districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

A notification was issued which stated the closure of shrines till August 31. However, prayers at the mosques inside the shrines will be allowed to be offered by implementing Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sources told ARY News that devotees will be banned to attend the urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar at his shrine.

The urs will only be attended by the staffers of Auqaf Department, said sources, adding that the vaccination staff will be permitted to attend the urs.

The urs ceremony will be commenced by Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Shah and the department’s officials.

On August 2, Punjab health authorities had issued threat alert to all government hospitals over the fourth wave of Covid-19 in the province.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had warned in an alert to hospitals that the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic dangerous impact on the patients.

“In the fourth wave of the disease death rate rapidly increasing,” the minister stated. “The ratio of positive cases consistently rising in the province,” the health minister said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had directed all government hospitals officials to submit details of available medical facilities at hospitals. “The government increasing health facilities in government hospitals,” health minister Yasmin Rashid said.

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the country including Punjab as the overall positivity rate in the province has jumped to 4.1 per cent.