Yasmin Rashid warns of intense fourth wave of Covid-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab health authorities have issued threat alert to all government hospitals over the fourth wave of Covid-19 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid in an alert to hospitals warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic dangerous impact over the patients.

“In the fourth wave of the disease death rate rapidly increasing,” the minister stated. “The ratio of positive cases consistently rising in the province,” health minister said.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid has directed all government hospitals officials to submit details of available medical facilities at hospitals.

“The government increasing health facilities in government hospitals,” health minister Yasmin Rashid said.

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the country including Punjab as the overall positivity rate in the province has jumped to 4.1%, the provincial secretary health said on Monday.

As per details, the province has reported 815 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past hours and the positivity rate has reached 4.1 per cent.

In Lahore, the positivity rate of the coronavirus cases was recorded at 5.4% during the last 24 hours, 12.9 per cent in Rawalpindi, 5.8 per cent in Faisalabad and 2.1 per cent recorded in Multan.

Likewise, 385 cases were reported in Lahore and 162 cases of the pandemic have been registered in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 40 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,462, the NCOC said, adding that 3,441 people are in critical condition.