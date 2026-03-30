Schools to reopen from THIS date in Punjab

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has announced to reopen all educational institutions from 1 April 2026, following the closure caused by a fuel crisis and economic pressures.

The Education Minister of Punjab, Rana Sikandar Hayat, said that all classes will be conducted physically, with no option for online or hybrid learning.

He added that educational institutions must operate five days a week, rejecting any proposals to limit classes to three or four days.

Read Also: Schools to remain closed till March 31 in Sindh

The education minister also urged students to refocus on their studies to make up for academic losses during the holidays, which lasted for nearly three weeks.

It is to be noted that the Punjab government announced on 9 March 2026 to close all education institutions across the province.

Global oil prices have surged, driven in part by tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route, which resulted in a 20 percent increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan.

During the closure, which lasted from 10 March 2026 to 31 March 2026, teaching continued through online platforms.