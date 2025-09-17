Punjab Government unveils list of E-Taxis with easy installment plans

The Punjab government has unveiled the list of electric Taxis to be distributed under E-Taxi Scheme 2025.

Under the scheme, which aims to introduce environmentally friendly transport in Lahore, 1,100 e-taxis will be distributed in the provincial capital, with plans to expand to other cities in subsequent phases.

The government has also introduced the make and features, including battery size, charging type, motor capacity and mileage per charge, in addition, the price of the vehicles.

The e-taxis will be available on easy instalment plans over a period of five years with zero markup. Applicants can select from 10 available models.

Under the E-Taxi scheme the hatch bag and sedan vehicles from six different companies, with prices ranging from over Rs. 4.9 million to over Rs. 10 million will be provided on easy instalments. The e-taxis will be provided within 60-90 days.

So far, the scheme has received 2261 applications, including 6 from fleet owners and 2255 from individual drivers, with a total of 5,401 registrations on the portal.

Earlier the Punjab government announced the launch of the province’s first-ever E-Taxi Scheme, aimed at providing eco-friendly and affordable transport to the public under its “Transport Vision 2030”.

The initiative is expected to reduce air pollution, lower fuel expenses, and enhance urban mobility throughout the province.