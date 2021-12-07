Punjab governor accepts resignation of Aleem Khan as senior minister

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, ARY News reported citing sources.

The Punjab minister had tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office in a one-on-one meeting held last month.

ABDUL ALEEM KHAN DECIDES TO RESIGN AS PROVINCIAL MINISTER: SOURCES

Aleem Khan had met the prime minister last week and sought his permission to resign citing his engagements with his own media house.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader had rejoined the provincial cabinet back in April 2020. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to the MPA from Lahore.

He was released from Kot Lakhpat jail last year in May following bail granted by the Lahore High Court in the NAB case. He stepped down from the local government minister’s position after the corruption watchdog arrested him.

