Punjab governor likely to denotify CM Pervaiz Elahi, signs order

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has decided to denotify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after he did not seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The notification for removing CM Pervaiz Elahi was prepared and signed by Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, sources within the Governor’s House told ARY News.

The governor completed consultations and the notification will be issued any time. Sources said that the notification might be issued at 12:00 midnight after the date changes, ending the deadline to the CM Pervaiz Elahi to get the vote of confidence.

Sources added that the federal government chose to wait for the end of the day to close all constitutional passages for the Punjab chief minister (CM) and PA speaker.

Rana Sanaullah’s statement

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi cannot be given another chance to seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Speaking exclusively to the ARY News, the Interior Minister warned that if Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi failed to seek the vote of confidence today, he would be removed from position of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

Rana Sanaullah noted that Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman can direct CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek the vote of confidence under Article 130(7) of the Constitution.

“If the Chief Minister refuses to come to the assembly session, then he could be removed from the position,” he said, adding that the Governor would take relevant action as per the Constitution.

He warned that Pervaiz Elahi would be de- notified if he refuses to implement the orders. “If CM Elahi does not come to the session, the Governor will issue a notification, removing him from the post. The notification would mean the House does not have confidence in the Chief Minister,” he added.

PA session adjournment

Yesterday, following the submission of a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, the session of the Punjab Assembly was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid a ruckus by the opposition.

According to details, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings amid a ruckus by the opposition.

The quorum was not fulfilled and the session lasted for only 15 minutes. “Today’s agenda is adjourned till Friday afternoon”, Speaker Sibtain Khan said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on December 21.

