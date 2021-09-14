Punjab govt announces to reopen schools from Thursday

LAHORE: Punjab government has announced to reopen schools across the province from Thursday, September 16 following the decline in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said in a Twitter message that all schools across the province will be reopened from September 16.

Murad Raas detailed that school administrations will be allowed to conduct regular classes with 50 per cent attendance besides ensuring to implement the Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public and Private Schools of Punjab to open on Thursday 16th September, 2021 with the staggered approach. Only 50% students will be allowed in Schools on any given day. Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government. Welcome back. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 14, 2021

The announcement was made after the health-related restrictions have been relaxed in 18 districts of the country out of 24.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood also said in a statement, “I am happy to report that all educational institutions will open from September 16.”

I am happy to report that all educational institutions will open from September 16 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 14, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar announced the decision today after the country recorded a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions had been slapped in 24 districts across the country to release the load from the hospitals after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Asad Umar said while addressing a presser in Islamabad.

“Now the restrictions are being released in 18 out of 24 districts,” the NCOC head said and added that restrictions will remain in place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu until September 22.