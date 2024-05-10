Punjab govt barred from distributing e-bikes among students

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped the Punjab government from distributing electric bikes among students of the province, ARY News reported.

The court’s directive to suspend the distribution of electric bikes came during the hearing of a case related to curbing smog.

The LHC has made the lucky draw of electric bikes contingent upon further court orders and has summoned detailed information from the Punjab government regarding the scope and implementation of the initiative on May 13.

The court has asked for a detailed report from the government on how many electronic bikes were being distributed in which cities.

The court also observed that the government should introduce electric buses to control environmental pollution.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Maryam Nawaz launched the project for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12.

With this initiative of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the students can acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through easy monthly installment plans male students have the option to pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.

The quota will be 50/50 percent reserved for male and female students, in urban areas. In rural areas, 70pc of the quota will be reserved for male students and 30 percent for female students.