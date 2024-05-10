Punjab govt further reduces roti price

LAHORE: The Naan Bai Association agreed to decrease Roti price from Rs 16 to Rs 15 after successful talks with the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the new price of roti will be in effect immediately, taking into account the abundance of wheat and the decreasing price of flour

This decision was made after successful negotiations between the district administration and the Naan Bai Association.

The spokesperson for the Punjab government said that the new price of roti will be displayed prominently at all tandoors as agreed by the Naan Bai Association.

“The administration, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is actively working to ensure the provision of relief to the masses,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz reduced the price of roti across the province.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the first female chief minister announced that the Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) and fixed it at Rs16.

Initially, the Naan Bai Association rejected the rejection, terming the new price issued by the government as ‘unjust’.

The Nanbai Association also threatened to initiate a province-wide shutter-down strike if their demands are not met.