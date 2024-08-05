Punjab govt hands over Rs500,000 to German tourist after robbery

LAHORE: The Punjab government, on directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has provided Rs500,000 in aid to a German tourist Florian Berg who was robbed in Lahore.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal on Monday met with German tourist Florian Berg at his office and gave assistance of Rs500,000.

The German tourist was robbed while sleeping on the roadside in Lahore a few days ago. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and issued orders to the police to arrest the accused.

Noorul Amin Mengal told German tourist Florian Berg that all the tourists coming to Pakistan are our guests, adding, “We are taking measures for their security and safety.”

He said that the police are tracing the robbers with the help of AI and the police will soon arrest the accused.

Berg thanked the Home Secretary Punjab and said that Pakistanis are very loving and lively people. “I can never forget the manner in which the Punjab government and people supported me”, he added.

He said, “Pakistan is my favourite country and I would like to come here again,” adding that along with the landscape beauty of Pakistan, the beauty of the hearts of people here is also exemplary.

He said that he can see the effort the law enforcement agencies are putting in to help him and arrest the accused. The German had reached Pakistan on a bicycle while crossing through Central Asia and China.

According to the FIR, the victim was sleeping in his tent mounted in a park near Guldasht Town, when two armed men approached, beat him, and stole his iPhone, cash, and a camera valued at approximately Rs 500,000.

Following the robbery incident, the German national tried to reach the Rangers office on his bicycle but collapsed due to the injuries, while the people standing nearby immediately took him to the Rangers Hospital, where he received medical assistance.