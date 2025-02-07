Punjab govt imposes section 144 ahead of PTI’s black day protest

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed section 144 across the province ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The Home Department Punjab has issued a notification, prohibiting all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab on February 08, 2025, Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the secretary home department, the decision was made in the backdrop of a political party’s protest and demonstration across Punjab.

“There is an apprehension that miscreants and mischief mongers can take advantage of the said protest to carry out subversive and anti-state activities in order to fulfil their nefarious designs”, it reads.

The provincial intelligence committee reviewed the law and order situation in Punjab in the backdrop of pthe resent wave of incidents of terrorism.

The committee recommended the imposition of restrictions under section 144 to ensure security of the people, installations and buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety security, peace and tranquillity.

It is to be noted here that the PTI had announced to hold a black day nationwide as well as a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, to mark the first year of “fraud general elections” held in 2024.

The Lahore district administration has also rejected PTI’s request to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, citing a ‘violation’ by the party in last year’s rally in the city.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the decision was made due to several international events scheduled to take place in the city this month, including a one-day cricket series and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.

