Punjab Govt mulls over cases related to proscribed group’s protest

LAHORE: A session of Punjab government officials held to review matters with regard to the outlawed group’s protest ahead of a meeting of the steering committee constituted by the prime minister.

A consultative session chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, reviewed legal clauses applicable over the protesters and the matters related to release of the TLP chief Saad Rizvi, sources said.

According to sources, 317 arrested workers of the group could be released.

The meeting decided that the terrorism as well as rioting charges will not be withdrawn and arrest of 39 individuals involved in cases will be necessary, sources said.

Provincial home department will present its recommendations to the steering committee, which is expected to hold a meeting today, according to sources.

The steering committee constituted by the prime minister to tackle the matters related to recent protest by the TLP, will hold a session today, chaired by Ali Muhammad Khan.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, additional chief secretary home department and other officials will attend the meeting.

The meeting will review the cases of arrested workers of the proscribed group, sources said.

The session will also review the legal position of the accused wanted in Schedule IV.

The cases of serious nature in Lahore, Sadhuki and other districts will also be discussed in the meeting, sources added.

