Punjab govt takes special steps to curb crimes in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has adopted special steps to curb crimes in the provincial capital Lahore as special instructions were given to the police force, ARY News reported on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a high-level session to review the law and order situation which was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi and home adviser Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) gave a briefing to the participants of the session regarding the law and order situation of the provincial capital.

Punjab CM directed the police force to curb the crime rate in Lahore at any cost and sought a progress report within two weeks.

In other decisions, the provincial government decided to expand the scope of the forensic lab. CM Pervaiz Elahi said that forensic labs will also be established in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the provincial authorities decided to revamp Dolphin Force, increasing its functionality and credibility. The chief minister directed to adopt measures for ‘hard policing’ to curb the crimes.

The Punjab CM approved the establishment of eight new police stations in Lahore. He added that the government will complete the police contingents in all police stations across the province.

He added that the crime rate has significantly reduced due to the patrolling police .

