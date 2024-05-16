Punjab govt to launch electric bus service in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Minister Bialal Akbar announced to launch electric buses in the provincial capital, Lahore, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the Punjab Assembly’s session, Bilal Akbar said that 27 electric buses will be plying on the roads of Lahore December 2024.

Punjab Assembly session was by Deputy Speaker Zahira Iqbal Channar in which the transport minister said that hybrid buses will also be launched in various districts of Punjab.

Bilal Akbar said that a modern public transport system has been introduced in major cities of Punjab.

Earlier on May 10, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Clinics on Wheels project.

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facilities to 4 million people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents often face challenges in accessing hospital care.

She further said provincial government is taking health facilities to the doorsteps of the people.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to provide state of the art cardiology facilities in eight cities of Punjab including Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Murree and Layyah.