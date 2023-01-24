Punjab govt withdraws security of former CM Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The Punjab government has withdrawn the security of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi after the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker CM, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Pervaiz Elahi’s security was taken back by the provincial authorities.

Sources said that the former chief minister can get two security vehicles as per law, however, the CCPO Lahore took back one of the two vehicles deployed for Pervaiz Elahi’s security.

Following the withdrawal of the security, the former CM decided to challenge the government’s decision in court.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned transfers, postings and new developments projects across Punjab after the establishment of the caretaker set-up.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued instructions to the caretaker set-up in a letter sent to Punjab’s chief secretary, inspector general (IG) and all relevant officials.

A complete ban was imposed on transfers, postings and new development projects across the country, according to the letter issued by the provincial election commissioner.

Moreover, the ECP also directed the former chief minister (CM) and ministers to return the protocol, government vehicles, residences, hostels and guest houses. As per the ECP’s order, the caretaker set-up will continue performing its routine duties.

