Caretaker set-up: ECP bans transfers, postings across Punjab

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned the transfers, postings and new developments projects across Punjab after the establishment of the caretaker set-up, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued instructions to the caretaker set-up in a letter sent to Punjab’s chief secretary, inspector general (IG) and all relevant officials.

A complete ban was imposed on transfers, postings and new development projects across the country, according to the letter issued by the provincial election commissioner.

READ: MOHSIN NAQVI INVOLVED IN REGIME CHANGE CONSPIRACY: IMRAN KHAN



Moreover, the ECP also directed the former chief minister (CM) and ministers to return the protocol, government vehicles, residences, hostels and guest houses. As per the ECP’s order, the caretaker set-up will continue performing its routine duties.

Yesterday, Mohsin Naqvi took oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) in a ceremony held in Governor’s House on Sunday night.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to Mohsin Naqvi who was nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

READ: ECP NAMES MOHSIN NAQVI AS CARETAKER PUNJAB CM

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister. The election commission also notified the appointment of Naqvi for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials today to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

The parliamentary committee comprises of the government and the opposition members, failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister slot on Friday.

Comments