Punjab to launch Green Corridor project with Pakistan Railways

LAHORE: The Punjab government, in association with Pakistan Railways, has decided to launch the Punjab Green Corridor project, ARY News reported.

The initiative is a transformative environmental plan intended to reduce pollution and enhance Lahore city’s landscape.

Across 40 kilometres from Shahdara to Raiwind, the corridor will convert almost 700 Kanals of railway-adjacent land into luxurious green belts to combat Lahore’s pollution control.

The Punjab green corridor project is likely to get completed in one year, which is valued at over Rs. 2.35 billion.

Four packages have been set for the corridor’s development. The first package is from Shahdara to Lahore Railway Station. The second package is from Lahore Railway Station to Walton. The third package is from Walton to Kot Lakhpat, and the final package is from Kot Lakhpat to Raiwind.

With a surprising turn, retired railway carriages will be transformed into libraries and/or cafés, adding heritage and leisure value to the corridor.

The Punjab Housing Department has presented the project’s PC-1 to the Planning and Development Department for formal approval.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to address Lahore’s pollution control, including oppressive heat and mist.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi showed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her support in fostering the Punjab Green Corridor project.

This green infrastructure is expected to play a pivotal role in Lahore’s pollution control, offering both environmental and societal advantages to residents.

Earlier, in separate development, the federal cabinet of Pakistan officially approved the project Green Building Code Pakistan, marking a revolution in Pakistan’s construction standards.

The approved code will be applied to all buildings having four or more floors, aiming to enhance energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and climate resilience. This significant code has been developed by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for sustainable development.