web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 2, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Punjab to launch Green Corridor project with Pakistan Railways

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab government, in association with Pakistan Railways, has decided to launch the Punjab Green Corridor project, ARY News reported.

The initiative is a transformative environmental plan intended to reduce pollution and enhance Lahore city’s landscape.

Across 40 kilometres from Shahdara to Raiwind, the corridor will convert almost 700 Kanals of railway-adjacent land into luxurious green belts to combat Lahore’s pollution control.

The Punjab green corridor project is likely to get completed in one year, which is valued at over Rs. 2.35 billion.

Four packages have been set for the corridor’s development. The first package is from Shahdara to Lahore Railway Station. The second package is from Lahore Railway Station to Walton. The third package is from Walton to Kot Lakhpat, and the final package is from Kot Lakhpat to Raiwind.

With a surprising turn, retired railway carriages will be transformed into libraries and/or cafés, adding heritage and leisure value to the corridor.

The Punjab Housing Department has presented the project’s PC-1 to the Planning and Development Department for formal approval.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to address Lahore’s pollution control, including oppressive heat and mist.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi showed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her support in fostering the Punjab Green Corridor project.

This green infrastructure is expected to play a pivotal role in Lahore’s pollution control, offering both environmental and societal advantages to residents.

Read More: Pakistan approves green building code for new constructions

Earlier, in separate development, the federal cabinet of Pakistan officially approved the project Green Building Code Pakistan, marking a revolution in Pakistan’s construction standards.

The approved code will be applied to all buildings having four or more floors, aiming to enhance energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and climate resilience. This significant code has been developed by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for sustainable development.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.