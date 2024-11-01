Punjab Green Tractor Scheme: Maryam Nawaz conducts lucky draw

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Friday launched ‘CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme’ by conducting digital balloting in Lahore.

“We want to enter a modern era of mechanisation of agriculture in Punjab,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif while conducting digital balloting.

She said that the Nawaz Sharif’s green tractor scheme has been relaunched in Punjab for farmers in Punjab after a lapse of 12 years.

The chief minister said that Rs. 10 lakh subsidy will be given on each tractor to 9500 farmers under the scheme. She also inspected four types of green tractors to be given to the farmers to review their features.

After the balloting, Mohammad Yasin son of Mohammad Ashraf from Okara is the first farmer to get a green tractor. Talib Hussain son of Muhammad Hussain from Chakwal and Dera Ghazi Khan’s Ghulam Akbar son of Haji Ghulam Hussain are the second and third winners respectively.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed that 339 farmers of Okara, 111 farmers of Chakwal and 276 farmers of Dera Ghazi Khan will get green tractors under the scheme.

The chief minister congratulated all farmers who got green tractors, and said that the names of all lucky winners have been displayed on the portal of “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme and the website of the Agriculture Department.

The list of successful farmers is also available in the offices of the Agriculture Department.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to provide 1000 green tractors to wheat growers having 25-50 acres of land free of cost through balloting.