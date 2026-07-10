Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced measures to address the condition of unsafe government school buildings across the province, saying classes will not be conducted in schools with hazardous structures.

The decision follows after roof of a tuition centre collapse claimed lives of at least 14 students in Lahore’s Kahna.

According to officials, around 35 children were attending classes when the roof suddenly caved in. Rescue 1122 teams, assisted by local residents, carried out an hours-long operation and rescued 20 injured children and one teacher.

Speaking about the issue during an exclusive interview with ARY News, the minister said fitness data of all government schools across Punjab is being collected. He added that around 550 dangerous school buildings are currently being reconstructed.

Rana Sikandar said nearly 100 government schools may be in a condition that makes them unusable. However, he clarified that educational activities could continue in buildings where proper maps and safety records are available.

Read more: Lahore tuition centre roof collapse: Injured teacher’s statement raises new questions

The minister also assured women who provide tuition services from their homes that they would not be harassed or subjected to unnecessary restrictions.

He urged parents to play their role by monitoring the condition of school buildings and raising concerns when necessary.

Rana Sikandar further said that after some schools were privatised, essential items including fans and desks were found missing from several facilities.

Acknowledging the education challenges in Punjab, the minister said around six million children in the province are currently out of school. He added that efforts are being made to increase school enrolment.