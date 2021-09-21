Punjab health department warns on surge in Delta, Epsilon strain of Covid-19

LAHORE: Punjab health department have warned on surge in cases of Delta and California Epsilon strains of Covid-19 detected in Lahore, ARY News reported Tuesday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab health department has stated that 12 positive cases of Delta and three cases of California Epsilon strain reported in Lahore in 24 hours.

“Presently Punjab have 550 cases of the Delta strain of coronavirus, while 49 cases of Epsilon variant have been reported,” the health department stated.

Some medical experts said that first reported in California in 2020, the Epsilon variant had been more resistant to the vaccines and declared a new threat for the vaccinated people who may develop infection again. They said the Epsilon strain was also highly infectious and almost equal to the Delta variant of the virus.

“Only Vaccination is an effective treatment of the coronavirus. Those vaccinated could also be infected by the virus but this infection will be mild in intensity,” health department stated.

“It is necessary for all people with 15 or above age to get vaccinated to avoid the virus,” the Punjab health department advised.

During the third wave of the pandemic, Punjab had reported 80 per cent UK variant cases which was later replaced by the Indian Delta virus strain.

After contracting the Epsilon strain, the patients take many weeks for recovery compared to those who develop other variants of the virus, experts said.