Punjab health experts fear dengue resurge in Lahore

LAHORE: After an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, a dengue outbreak has been feared in Punjab’s provincial capital, Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, after the coronavirus in Lahore, the threat of dengue also began to loom after heavy rains, and the authorities expressed fears of dengue spreading in the city after the rains.

The Punjab chief secretary issued high-risk alerts in 10 towns of Lahore and secretaries were posted in the said areas. The secretaries will send their report to the Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Health Punjab.

It may be recalled that the rate of coronavirus cases is also increasing in Punjab province, while the positivity rate has reached 2.82 per cent in Lahore.

Read more: COVID-19: Karachi positivity rate spikes to 21.71%

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

Comments