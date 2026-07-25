LAHORE: At least six people were killed and several others injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab during 24 hours as heavy monsoon showers continued to lash several districts, causing roof collapses, urban flooding and widespread disruption.

The third spell of monsoon rains began in Lahore, with torrential downpours reported in Gulberg, Jail Road, Mughalpura, Dharampura and Zafar Ali Road, among other areas.

Garhi Shahu

Three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed near Garhi Shahu Railway Colony.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims were identified as Moeen, his wife and their daughter Fatima. Another daughter survived the incident. Rescue officials said the roof collapsed because the structure had become dilapidated.

Kahna

In Kahna, a house roof also caved in, leaving a father, his son and daughter-in-law injured. The collapse also buried a car parked inside the house under the rubble. All three injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Qila Sondha Singh

In Hujra Shah Muqeem’s Qila Sondha Singh area, a woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured after a house roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Khursheed Bibi. Rescue teams shifted the injured, including the victim’s brother-in-law, sister-in-law and two children, to the hospital.

Kasur

In Kasur’s Dhing Shah area, two people were killed and three others injured after another house roof collapsed during the rain. Rescue officials identified the deceased as seven-year-old Shoaib and 65-year-old Nazeer. The injured were also taken to hospital.

Torrential rain submerges Lahore

Meanwhile, torrential rain continued for a fourth consecutive day in Wazirabad and surrounding areas, leading to water accumulation in low-lying localities and disrupting traffic on major roads and markets.

Several feeders of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) also tripped, causing power outages in multiple areas.

In Faisalabad’s Basti Jammu Dalo village, six buffaloes were killed after being struck by lightning during the storm.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder also lashed Jalalpur Bhattian and nearby areas, inundating low-lying neighborhoods. Multiple GEPCO feeders tripped due to the weather, resulting in electricity outages.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as monsoon rains are expected to continue in parts of Punjab, with the risk of further flooding and rain-related accidents.