Punjab: Heavy rains, floods kill 49 in six districts

LAHORE: At least 49 people have lost their lives after torrential rains caused flash floods that wreaked havoc in Punjab, prompting authorities to declare all flooded areas of the province calamity-hit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, 51 union councils and 309 villages of six districts were affected by flash floods. At least 49 people lost their lives and 606 were injured in six districts of Punjab – Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot and Layyah.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in its report, stated that the flash floods affected over 0.3 million people and completely damaged 17,277 houses. The floods also damaged a total of 69 schools and seven health centres.

The report further stated that over 0.5 million acres of land in six districts was inundated. The authorities have rescued almost 20,264 people from flooded areas. Meanwhile, almost 147 relief camps were set up in the flood-hit areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that flood rescue operation was underway in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of Punjab while 13,045 people were transferred to safer places.

In Rajanpur and D.G. Khan 578 rescue workers and 123 boats were engaged in the flood rescue operation, according to the spokesperson.

Read More: Punjab: Ministerial committee formed to address natural disasters

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi constituted a 24-member Disaster Management Ministerial Committee to address issues related to natural calamities.

The Punjab chief minister has constituted a 24-member ministerial committee under the chairmanship of provincial minister Raja Basharat. Chief Secretary Punjab will be the vice-chairman of the committee.

Comments