Punjab introduces sales tax services at e-Khidmat Markaz

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has announced the launch of Sales Tax Services at e-Khidmat Markaz to facilitate citizens and businesses in submitting sales taxes more conveniently.

In a statement, PITB said that e-Khidmat Markaz is continuing to expand its portfolio across Punjab by introducing new public services.

Under the new facility, businesses and service providers can now fulfill their sales tax obligations through a secure and streamlined process at e-Khidmat centres.

According to the statement, the service is aimed at supporting tax compliance, reducing hassle, and ensuring timely payments with ease and confidence.

The services are available from Monday to Friday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

PITB said e-Khidmat Markaz currently offers more than 165 services from 21 government departments through 15 centres operating across 14 districts of Punjab. Since its launch, the initiative has served more than 10 million citizens.

The board noted that e-Khidmat Markaz was initially established in Rawalpindi in 2015 as a single centre offering only 17 services. It has since expanded significantly, with Lahore now having two centres operating in two shifts for public convenience.

Earlier, the Punjab government also introduced a facility allowing citizens to obtain marriage certificates through designated e-Khidmat service centres.

The marriage certificate service, launched under PITB, is currently available at 15 e-Khidmat centres across the province.

Read More: Online marriage certificate service launched in Punjab

The initiative aims to simplify the marriage registration process by providing a faster and more secure system without lengthy procedures or unnecessary complications.