Punjab issues over 832,000 Kissan Cards to farmers

LAHORE: More than 832,000 farmers have been issued Kissan Cards in Punjab under the provincial government’s agricultural support programme.

Farmers have collectively utilised agricultural loans worth Rs25.4 billion through the Kissan Card facility. During the wheat cultivation season, farmers purchased agricultural inputs worth over Rs100 billion.

Of the total recoverable amount of Rs67 billion from 538,000 farmers, an impressive recovery rate of 86 per cent has been achieved. Demonstrating strong financial discipline, farmers have already repaid instalments amounting to Rs57 billion.

Under the Kissan Card programme, farmers have been provided access to Rs90 billion for the purchase of agricultural inputs for the Kharif crop season. So far, 300,000 farmers have obtained agricultural inputs worth Rs30 billion through the scheme.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that the Kissan Card initiative is transforming the lives of farmers across the province.

She emphasised that Punjab’s farmers would no longer remain dependent on middlemen and would be able to live with dignity and financial security.

The Chief Minister further remarked that her vision is to see Punjab’s farming community achieve financial independence and prosperity.

She also praised farmers for setting an outstanding example through the timely repayment of agricultural loans.