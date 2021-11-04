Punjab leads Covid vaccine race with 52% given at least one shot

ISLAMABAD: Punjab is leading the country’s Covid-19 vaccine race with more than half of its eligible population administered at least one dose.

“Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%. KP follows with 48%, Sindh 40% and Balochistan at 17%,” National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar tweeted on Thursday.

“Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% & GB 54%. National average has reached 48%.”

Last week, Asad Umar had said that 40 million citizens have been fully inoculated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Taking to Twitter, the planning and development minister Asad Umar said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan.”

“The year end target for 2021 was 7 crore people vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crore are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he wrote in the post.

