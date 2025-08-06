Widespread rain expected in next 24 hours

Rainfall is expected in most districts of Punjab during the next 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to PDMA spokesperson, the sixth spell of monsoon rains is forecast to continue until August 7.

Director General of PDMA Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, has instructed district administrations to remain on high alert during this period.

The DG PDMA stated that the Indus River at Tarbela is currently experiencing low-level flooding, while water flow at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa remains at normal levels. Similarly, water levels in rivers Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej are also within normal ranges.

Additionally, water flow in hill torrents and streams linked to major rivers is stable and not posing any immediate threat. Tarbela Dam is currently filled up to 95% of its capacity, whereas Mangla Dam has reached 62% capacity.

The PDMA further reported that, due to monsoon-related incidents this year, 164 individuals have lost their lives across the province.

In the past 24 hours alone, three people sustained injuries in rain-related accidents.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to exercise caution, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center has issued a hydrological alert regarding the potential flood situation in River Sutlej.

According to NEOC, monsoon currents are actively penetrating upper and central parts of Pakistan, and a westerly trough persists over the northern areas. As a result, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted between 5th and 7th August 2025, contributing to increasing river flows.

Resultantly, warning has been issued of a rising trend in water discharge due to ongoing monsoon activity and upstream rainfall in the catchment areas across the border.

As of 5 August 2025, River Sutlej’s discharge at downstream Ferozepur (Ganda Singh Wala) rose sharply from 28,657 to 33,653 cusecs within an hour, indicating an upward trend.