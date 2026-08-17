Punjab local govt elections: ECP to meet on August 20

LAHORE: Preparations for local government elections in Punjab have entered the final phase, with the process of final delimitation of constituencies completed, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The last local government elections in Punjab were held in 2015 under the Punjab Local Government Act, 2013. Polling took place in phases between October and December 2015, and elected councils assumed office in 2017 after indirect elections for mayors and chairpersons. Since then, Punjab has experienced repeated delays.

The Election Commission of Punjab has convened a meeting for August 20 to discuss and determine the date for the local government elections.

The Election Commission has also directed the Punjab government to form a provincial cabinet committee to participate in the meeting and discuss the election schedule.

According to sources, the electoral laws and rules of procedure required for the Punjab local government elections have also been finalised.

Read more: ECP announces schedule for LG elections in Punjab

The Election Commission and the Punjab government will consult on August 20 regarding the polling date, sources said.

Following the completion of the delimitation process, preparations for the formal election schedule will begin, according to sources.

Earlier, the Punjab Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs12.52bn for holding local government elections in the province, paving the way for long delayed devolution of power to the grassroots.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired the 36th meeting of the provincial cabinet and approved the budget for holding local bodies polls.

Allocating a substantial amount shows that the Punjab government is gearing up for conducting the polls 11 years after they were held in the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif in the province.