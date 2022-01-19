Punjab makes changes in Covid lockdown restrictions

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made changes in the lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab that will remain in effect by January 31 across Punjab.

The chief minister issued directives to expedite the Covid vaccination drive. It has been decided to impose tougher restrictions in those areas having over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid cases.

The health department stated that the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent in Lahore, whereas, it is below 10 per cent in other parts of the province.

According to the notification, wedding ceremonies will be banned across Punjab from January 24 to February 14, whereas, the business activities and offices will continue their routine affairs.

All kinds of indoor gatherings including weddings, dining and others will be completely banned, whereas, 300 vaccinated guests will be allowed in outdoor events.

The government has allowed 50 per cent attendance in all shrines, gyms and cinema halls, whereas, all genres of contact sports have been banned.

Public transport will run with 70 per cent capacity from January 20 and 80 per cent passengers will be allowed in railway travel. Controlled tourism will be permitted for fully vaccinated people.

All amusement parks, pools and parks will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

All educational institutions will remain open with 100 per cent attendance of children above 12 years and 50 per cent attendance is allowed for the classes of students aged below 12 years. A comprehensive plan was finalised for fully vaccinating children above 12 years.

For those areas having a low positivity rate, all business activities will be continued as per routine. 300 fully vaccinated guests will be allowed in indoor events and 500 in outdoor gatherings till 11:59 pm.

Shrines, gyms and cinema halls will be opened for fully vaccinated people and all other public places including parks, pools and amusement places will also remain opened.

