Punjab makes ‘Hotel Eye’ software mandatory to curb crime

The Punjab Home Department has made it mandatory for all guest houses across the province to register on the ‘Hotel Eye’ software, aiming to curb terrorism, crime, and illegal activities.

According to the department’s spokesperson, all private guest houses and residential service providers must enter guest data into the system for digital verification of both domestic and foreign residents.

The department has launched an online portal to facilitate this registration.

The final deadline for registration is 15th of next month.

Earlier this year, the Punjab Education Department decided to install security cameras and advanced surveillance systems in schools across the region for enhanced security.

Surveillance cameras will be installed at the entrances of schools to monitor activities and enhance security measures.

Read more: Punjab to install cameras in schools for enhanced security

These security cameras will be equipped with advanced systems which will use facial recognition technology to identify both students and teachers.

Furthermore, the Punjab education department will receive daily reports generated from the camera feeds for improved oversight and administration.

According to the Education Department, these security cameras will help accurately identify students, teachers, and visitors.

On the other side, cameras will act as a preventive against unauthorised access, theft, and vandalism. They also help monitor high-risk areas like entrances, hallways, and playgrounds, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.