How to get Rs. 0.25 million on agricultural land

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has said that beneficiaries with five acres of land under the provincial government’s agricultural scheme will receive Rs. 0.25 million in financial assistance. Ary News reported.

Speaking at a ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said the Provincial government would provide Rs. 50,000 per acre to support cultivation, adding that the selection of beneficiaries was carried out through a draw conducted on a merit basis.

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The CM of Punjab said that she had ordered the provincial agriculture department to identify additional land, intending to increase Punjab’s agricultural production.

She said that farmers from Thar, Potohar, southern Punjab, and central Punjab are being empowered.

It should be noted that under the ‘Apna Khet Apna Rozgar’ scheme, 5 acres of land were allocated to each of the 30,000 farmers on a free 20-year lease.

On this occasion, the CM Maryam Nawaz has also congratulated the successful applicants and said the provincial government would also provide technical assistance alongside the financial support to help beneficiaries cultivate the land.