How to get Rs.60000 monthly stipend

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has opened applications for the second phase (Batch II) of the Chief Minister Punjab Climate Leadership Development Internship Program, offering selected participants a monthly stipend of Rs.60,000.

The three-month program is being organized by the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department and aims to train youths as “climate warriors”, preparing them to play a role in addressing environmental challenges.

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Half of the available seats have been reserved for female applicants as part of efforts to increase women’s participation in climate leadership.

During the internship, successful candidates will receive district-level field training, access to a learning management system, visits to EPA field offices, opportunities to complete capstone projects, certification related to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and mentoring from environmental experts.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be between 20 and 27 years of age by the application deadline.

Candidates are required to hold at least a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 75 percent marks or a CGPA of 3.0 out of 4.0.

The program is open to graduates in Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Business, Computer Science, GIS, Social Sciences, Public Policy, Economics, Media Studies, Journalism, and Law.

How to apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official EPA Punjab portal.

Applicants must create an account and upload their academic transcripts, national identity card, and domicile certificate.

The deadline for submitting applications is 18 July 2026. Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.