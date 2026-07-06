KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday launched the online InvestPak portal in Karachi, aimed at facilitating both individual and corporate investors through a digital platform.

The InvestPak Portal is a digital platform launched by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to allow individual and corporate investors to easily invest in government securities without having to visit a bank branch.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the Finance Minister said the government is committed to providing maximum facilitation to investors and expanding access to investment opportunities through digital solutions.

He said the portal has been introduced to promote investment and enable easier participation in government securities through a modern online system.

Aurangzeb said retail investors can now start investing in government securities with as little as Rs5,000 using a mobile wallet such as JazzCash, allowing individuals to invest from home.

He added that the initiative is designed to attract more retail investors, particularly young people, as the country moves further towards digital financial inclusion. He noted that similar trends are visible in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where increasing numbers of youth and Gen Z investors are participating.

The Finance Minister said the portal would help deepen the capital market and contribute to overall economic growth.

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He said Pakistan’s economy was moving on a positive trajectory with improving indicators, adding that the government is working to ensure long-term economic stability.

Reliance on commercial banks

Responding to concerns about government borrowing, Aurangzeb said excessive reliance on commercial banks can lead to a crowding-out effect on private sector credit. He said the government aims to diversify its funding sources away from the banking sector over time.

He added that diversifying the investor base is a key policy priority, alongside accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation and expanding retail participation in government securities.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad also spoke at the ceremony, saying InvestPak provides a single digital platform for onboarding investors, opening IPS accounts, and investing in government securities.

He said the platform is designed to be faster, more transparent, and accessible for both retail and corporate investors.