Punjab opposition leader questions CM Maryam’s China visit

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, raised concerns regarding the recent visit of the Chief Minister of Punjab to China and said the government should tell what outcomes were achieved during this visit.

In his remarks, Bhachar noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and his Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appear to be discussing the situation in Punjab as if everything is satisfactory.

He added that if the conditions in the province were indeed comfortable, the current law and order situation would not be as it is.

He further commented that the visit to China resembled a fashion show rather than an official visit.

Additionally, he indicated that ongoing discussions with the federal government are motivated by a desire to ensure the effective functioning of the country’s system.

Bhachar criticised the dialogues with the government, asserting that it is impossible to engage in meaningful conversation while atrocities are being committed in Punjab.

He highlighted that police are harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, with their homes being subjected to raids.

Moreover, warned that the incident at D-Chowk could pose significant challenges for the government in the future.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited China from December 8 to 15 as the Punjab government signed various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Chinese authorities.

A MoU was signed with Hygea Medical Technologies to bring advanced cancer treatment methods and machinery to Punjab.

With the arrival of this machinery, cancer treatment without surgery and chemotherapy will be possible.

After meeting with Dr. Luo Fuliang, President of Hygea Medical Technologies, Maryam Nawaz stated that the company had assured professional support for the development of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.