Punjab orders schools to form 'Anti-Harassment Committees' within 30 Days

The Punjab government has made it mandatory for all public schools across the province to establish “Anti-harassment committees” within 30 days to address harassment cases in educational institutions in Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department (SED), the directives to establish anti- harassment committees have been issued in line with the orders of Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, given on the occasion of the “International day of the girl Child”.

Purpose and Functions of Committees

The aim of establishing these committees is to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students, particularly for girls.

According to the notification, these committees will serve as a “confidential and effective mechanism” to address sexual harassment complaints within schools.

Notification further emphasized that anti-harassment committees will function under the guidelines of the “Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010” and relevant departmental policies.

The SED has instructed that each primary, elementary, secondary, and higher secondary school must promptly set up a committee, comprising head of the institute and include at least three teachers, with mandatory representation of women.

Responsibilities

The committees will be responsible: Receiving and addressing complain of sexual harassment in confidential and sensitive manner.

Ensuring protection of complainants and fair inquiry processes.

Maintaining records of proceedings and submitting periodic report to the District Education Authority (DEA).

