Punjab PDMA issues flood alert amid rising Indus River levels

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Monday issued a flood alert for the Taunsa Barrage on the Indus River amid rising water levels.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, a moderate flood situation has developed at the barrage, where water discharge has reached 418,000 cusecs, with further increase expected.

The Punjab PDMA has warned of a continued rise in river flow and urged concerned departments to stay vigilant.

Meanwhile, minor flood conditions have also been reported at the Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

In response, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments—including Local Government, Agriculture, Irrigation, and Health—have been directed to complete all emergency preparations in advance.

Alerts have also been issued to the Forest, Livestock, and Transport departments.

Director General PDMA urged that all precautionary measures must be implemented immediately, in line with Chief Minister Punjab’s directives.

He further instructed officials to keep the public informed on the evolving situation in real time.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious and adhere to official safety guidelines. In case of emergencies, the public can contact the PDMA’s helpline at 1129.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, raising concerns over potential urban flooding in the area.

According to details, urban flooding threat has been issued for July 15 to August 31 due to heavy rainfall predictions.

In this context, a flood emergency has been declared in the city, and all relevant departments have been placed on high alert, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner said.

The Rawalpindi district administration has established seven flood relief camps, which will provide food, medicine, clean water, shelter, and security.

Rawalpindi DC stated that continuous 24-hour monitoring of Nullah Lai and other seasonal streams is underway.