Viral video: Punjab cop carrying differently-abled woman on shoulders to Ehsaas centre

MULTAN: A cop in Punjab’s Multan city has won hearts of the people by carrying a differently-abled woman on his shoulders to take her inside the office of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

The exemplary video of the police official named Rana Akram has gone viral on the social media platforms which showed him carrying a differently-abled woman to the office of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Shujabad tehsil of Multan.

It emerged that the woman came to the Ehsaas centre at a school to get funds where she faced difficulty to go inside the office.

The locals standing there praised Rana Akram’s good move and raised slogans in favour of the Punjab Police.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Multan announced a cash prize and appreciation certificate to the kind cop. He said that the police official’s move was appreciable and each cop of the police forces is ready to serve the citizens.

READ: PUNJAB POLICE LAUNCH INTERNSHIP PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS

Earlier on Jan 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched Ehsaas Kafalat Programme for deserving families.

The premier had said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to its citizens by bringing the programme at the earliest. He said that the team members of the newly-launched poverty alleviation programme have introduced a transparent system for financially assisting deserving people.

He had reiterated that over 800,000 undeserving people had been expelled from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as many government officers were illegally receiving funds.

The premier had expressed hopes that the transparent system adopted for the programme will provide assistance to the needy and weak segments of the society.