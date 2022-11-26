Rawalpindi march: Police advise Imran Khan to wear bulletproof jacket

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday issued a security advisory for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported citing sources.

The 28-point security advisory was submitted to Deputy chairman Punjab assembly Wasiq Qayum for PTI long march and the Party leadership was also informed in writing.

Sources said that unlike other PTI rallies this time the movement of the Party chairman should remain secret, and he is also advised to wear a bulletproof jacket.

The security advisory stated that senior PTI leadership is bound to use bulletproof rostrum and stage and the list of people who will be allowed to be on the stage should be submitted to the administration.

The PTI supremo Imran Khan will not meet the public without permission from the security management.

Earlier, the Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with a spokesman saying that a diversion had been set up at Faizabad for those travelling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi via Murree Road

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold its power show in Rawalpindi despite the security threats issued by the intelligence agencies

PTI on Friday got permission for its public gathering in the garrison city but changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road.

