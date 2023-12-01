Punjab police nab four suspects in college bus firing incident

LAHORE: In a recent development, the Punjab police arrested four suspected individuals for allegedly firing on a college bus near Multan Road, ARY News reported on Friday.

On November 28, a firing incident was reported where multiple individuals in the car opened fire on the college bus injuring two female students.

The police investigation report revealed that the four individuals were on their way home in a car after attending a wedding ceremony.

The accused, identified as Sajawal, allegedly opened fire on the bus in which two female students got injured.

The police also confiscated the car from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that, at least two female students sustained bullet injuries after armed individuals on a car opened fire on a college bus near Multan Road.

As per police officials, multiple individuals on a car opened fire on a college bus, after which two female students named Ayesha and Nimra got injured.

The injured students were shifted to General Hospital, meanwhile, on the complaint of Ayesha’s brother the police officials have registered the case of the incident.