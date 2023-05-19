Punjab police obtain warrant to search Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Friday obtained warrants to conduct a search at former prime minister Imran’s residence located in Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

According to the police statement, a team of officials, including female officers, will carry out the search operation at the Zaman Park residence under the supervision of the superintendent of police.

The development comes hours after the Punjab Police today claimed to have arrested six more alleged terrorists attempting to flee from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana said that six more “terrorists” were arrested fleeing ex-PM Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, taking the total arrests to 14.

According to CCPO four of the alleged “terrorists” were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore [Jinnah House].

The arrest comes a day after Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir claimed that eight “terrorists” had been arrested while they were escaping from Zaman Park area.

Govt, PTI negotiations over Zaman Park search today

Meanwhile, the negotiation team headed by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa is expected to reach Zaman Park today after the Friday prayers for search of Imran Khan’s residence.

According to Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir, the delegation, he said, would be led by the commissioner of Lahore. Mir elaborated that the team will set a time with Imran and then search his house in the presence of cameras.

The minister further stated that police contingents, of nearly 400 cops, would also accompany the delegation “to arrest terrorists holed up there”.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Amir Mir yesterday said the delegation will set a time with Imran Khan and then search his house in the presence of cameras.

“They will ask the former prime minister to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists,” he added.

He alleged that the police have arrested eight suspects – who were involved in the attack on Jinnah House – fleeing from the PTI chairman’s Zaman Park residence. “The arrested suspects were those who were identified in geofencing”, he added.

Moreover, he said, if Imran Khan refused to allow for conducting search operation, a meeting will be held at 07:00 pm for future ‘course of plan’.