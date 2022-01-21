Punjab police’s official Twitter account hacked

LAHORE: Official Twitter account of Punjab police has been hacked, confirmed spokesperson on Friday.

As per details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that the official Twitter account of the department was hacked in today’s morning.

پنجاب پولیس کا سوشل میڈیا پر آفیشل اکاؤنٹ DDPROfficial ہیک کر لیا گیا ہے۔سوشل میڈیا صارفین اور فالورز سے گزارش ہے کہ آفیشل اکاؤنٹ کی بحالی تک پنجاب پولیس اپ ڈیٹس کو استعمال کیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/9DbiqsFR4n — Punjab Police (Updates) (@PunjabPoliceCPO) January 21, 2022

Efforts are underway to restore the account. He also said that until the restoration of the original account, the police will use the Punjab police updates account on Twitter.

Read more: FO says account hacked after Pakistan embassy in Serbia tweets against govt

Earlier, the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia was hacked. Reacting to the message targetting PM Imran Khan, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months, the Foreign Office (FO) had said that the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia was hacked.

Comments