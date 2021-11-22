Punjab prepares LB Act 2021

LAHORE: Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the Punjab government has prepared the draft for the Local Bodies Act 2021 for holding local body elections.

The draft is expected to be presented before the Punjab Assembly session. The government with the new amendments is planning to hold the local bodies’ elections on the party basis. Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that the final date of the election will be announced after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made the arrangements for the local bodies elections

On the direction of the Punjab government, the Local Government Department has prepared a draft of the Local Government Act 2021 according to which the local body elections will now be held directly on a party basis across the province.

Political parties will allocate tickets and election symbols to their nominees. The said draft for the Local Government Act seeks to empower elected representatives and institutions.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the local bodies elections in the Punjab province would be held in the month of March 2022.

